The+Source Medical Marijuana Dispensary Introduces Distillate Cartridge Products

The+Source medical marijuana dispensary, with locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, has introduced new distillate products available in five-hundred-milligram cartridges for vaporizing and one-gram syringes for dabbing.

Distillate in both the new cartridges and syringes is an ultra-pure, high-potency and solvent-free concentrate, created by isolating specific molecules in the cannabis plant and removing impure compounds. Oil, once extracted from the plant material, is fractionally distilled until the desired cannabinoids are identified. The final product is translucent yellow and solid in substance, providing an intense and clean experience.

The distillate products join a growing collection of cannabis products at The+Source, which now offers more than 30 different strains of medical marijuana, as well as a variety of concentrates and edible. The+Source also produces and packages its own marijuana, including its own line of signature strains.

Recognized as one of the best alternative therapies, The+Source aims to provide a safe, clean, comfortable, respectful and compassionate environment to its patients looking to obtain medical marijuana. The+Source’s original location is located at 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd. near the corner of Sahara and Rainbow. Its newest location is in Henderson near Serene and Eastern at 9480 S. Eastern Blvd. Each location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The+Source is a DBA of Nevada Organic Remedies, which is owned and operated by Andrew Jolley and partners Steve Byrne, Pat Byrne, Liesl Sicz, and members of the Harvest of Tempe team, The+Source’s sister dispensary. The phone number for The+Source’s flagship location is 702.708.2000, and 702.708.2222 for the Henderson location. The website is www.thesourcenv.com, and information about the sale of medical marijuana is available via email at info@thesourcenv.com. The+Source is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/The-Source-Las-Vegas, on Twitter at @TheSourceNV and Instagram at @thesourcenv.