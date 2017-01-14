Tiesto Receives the Key to the Las Vegas Strip

The MGM GRAND Main Lobby was a sight to see tonight as GRAMMY Award-winning DJ/producer and Hakkasan Nightclub resident Tiësto kicked off his birthday celebration with an honorary ceremony, during which the music icon was presented with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip on behalf of the entertainment capital of the world. Tiësto rolled up to MGM valet shortly before 6 p.m. in a luxurious Aston Martin before heading inside. He was met by the UNLV marching band, who greeted the dance music legend with his celebrated track “Red Lights” as he made his grand entrance into the lobby.

At 6 p.m., County Commissioner Steve Sisolak spoke to the crowd about Tiësto’s achievements and dedication to the Las Vegas Strip throughout his residency.

“I am thrilled to present Tiësto with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip,” Sisolak said. “Bringing his innovative talent to the Strip in conjunction with Hakkasan Group, Tiësto has changed the face of the DJ world. Through his dedication and passion for his work, Tiësto continues to be an inspiration, not only to other DJ artists, but to all Las Vegas performers.”

Sisolak then presented Tiësto with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip, followed by the proclamation of January 14 as “Tiësto Day.”

Afterwards, the artist took photos with the Commissioner and waved to the crowd before leaving the Main Lobby around 6:30 p.m. as UNLV’s band performed his new single “On My Way.” “On My Way” was released yesterday, January 13, as a way to jumpstart this weekend’s celebration and marks Tiësto’s first official single of 2017. The song serves as an anthem for anyone ready to seize the opportunity presented by a new year and celebrates the individuals that stay true to themselves in pursuit of their ambitions.

Photo credit belongs to Aaron Garcia