Niki Scalera brings down the house in ‘Bassey & Me’ at The Smith Center for Performing Arts

Niki Scalera celebrated the life and career of Dame Shirley Bassey with her one-woman cabaret concert, “Bassey and Me” in her solo debut in Cabaret Jazz showroom in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 14. A second show is schedule for Jan. 22

Dame Shirley Bassey has wowed audiences and fans with her incredible vocal range and styling most of her 80 years. While not a tribute artist, Scalera shared her unique perspective of the extraordinary life and career of Dame Bassey known to millions with her hit singles “Goldfinger” “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Moonraker” from James Bond movie franchise. However, as one of the most successful singers, Dame Bassey has enthralled audiences on concert stages all over the world as well as sold millions in recordings.

Scalera shared stories of her own world as a Broadway and Las Vegas performer and singer to the stage as she both parallels and contrasts her life and career with that of Dame Bassey.

Originally from New Fairfield, Connecticut, Scalera always knew she wanted to be a performer. On Broadway, she played the roles of Penny in “Hairspray,” Jane in Disney’s “Tarzan” and one of the characters in Neil Simon’s “Jake’s Women.” She toured as Ariel in “Footloose” after receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. In Las Vegas, Scalera was an original cast member of “We Will Rock You,” the Queen musical at Paris Las Vegas, and a soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

“I understand the evolution of artists such as Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera and Dame Bassey has always done it her way right from the start,” she told Informer.com.

Opening night was one of glamour and excitement as the audience shared the talents of Scalera for a magical evening.

“Bassey and Me” is a cadence of story and song with musical direction and arrangements are by Keith Thompson and directed by Randy Slovacek. Scalera performs her one-woman cabaret concert in the 240-seat Cabaret Jazz Showroom at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at The Smith Center Box Office, by calling 702-749-2000, or online at www.thesmithcenter.com.