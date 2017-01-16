Drai’s LIVE Presents: Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

NFL Standouts Captain Munnerlyn, Obum Gwachum, Korey Toomer and Others Spotted Enjoying Rooftop Bash

On Saturday (Jan. 14), celebrated hip-hop artists, Rae Sremmurd made a highly-anticipated return to Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas to deliver an electrifying full-length concert performance. The dynamic duo was met with huge cheers as they took the Drai’s LIVE stage to serve up an epic set of crowd favorites, including viral hits like “Black Beatles,” “Look Alive” and many others. The chart-toppers kept the party going long into the night at their dazzling VIP booth, where they sipped Hennessy and Ace of Spades Rosé with friends after the high-energy show.

Several NFL standouts were spotted taking in the late-night show, including Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, safety Harrison Smith, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Kyle Rudolph, tackle Andre Smith, New Orleans Saints defensive end Obum Gwacham, San Diego Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett and linebacker Korey Toomer and Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard.

A one-of-a-kind nightlife experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length performances by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography