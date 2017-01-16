French Montana and Dove Cameron at Marquee

Hip hop artist French Montana performed at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday night as part of his TAO Group Las Vegas residency. The “All the Way Up” artist wowed the crowd as he took the stage to perform his top hits. The crowd sang and danced along to each song. Montana took in the rest of the night from his VIP table as DJ Mike Attack manned the decks.

In the crowd was social media star Dove Cameron who celebrated her 21st birthday at the nightclub with friends. The venue surprised her with a celebratory presentation in honor of her milestone birthday.

Photo credit: Tony Tran