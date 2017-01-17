Gardner Company Vice President Named Commissioner for Colorado River Commission of Nevada

The Gardner Company announced that Dan Stewart, vice president of development in southern Nevada, has been selected to serve as the commissioner for the Colorado River Commission of Nevada.

“The natural resources we have here in Nevada are vital to everyday life and it is an honor to be named as commissioner for the Colorado River Commission of Nevada,” said Stewart. “I plan to work with the organization in protecting the rights of our state to provide water for the community.”

The Colorado River Commission holds and protects the rights of the State of Nevada to its share of Colorado River water under federal law and contracts, and represents the state before federal agencies, other states, and other countries and in all federal, interstate, and international discussions regarding a wide range of issues affecting the management and operation of the river.

“We are happy to have Dan Stewart join the Colorado River Commission and look forward to his contributions to our organization,” said Jayne Harkins, executive director of Colorado River Commission.

Stewart has served as the vice chairman of the Planning Commission for the City of Henderson and is currently serving on the Nevada State Commission on Ethics and the Nevada State College Foundation board as chairman. He was a co-founder in 1998 of Valley Bank of Nevada which merged into Community Bank of Nevada, both publically traded companies, and he continued as a director. He served as a trustee on the St. Rose Hospital Foundation Board for 10 years, and he recently finished a three-year stint as district committee chairman of Henderson’s Eldorado District of the Boy Scouts of America.

Gardner Company is a full-service real estate company specializing in the development of office, retail, industrial and medical buildings. Gardner Company was founded by CEO Kem C. Gardner, a prominent fixture in the Utah business community for more than 38 years. Gardner Company has one of the largest real estate portfolios in the region. The philosophy of Gardner Company is to build great relationships, which it achieves by partnering with people and companies with the highest of standards to benefit clients, the community, and the environment. Gardner Company was recently chosen as the master developer for the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. For more information on Gardner Company, visit gardnercompany.net