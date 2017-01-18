Cynthia Alexander Honored as Director Emeritus of Nevada Public Radio

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Cynthia L. Alexander, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has been honored by Nevada Public Radio with the title of Director Emeritus of the Board of Directors.

The resolution noted her strategic leadership through a changing media environment, continuous improvement initiatives and her contributions to the overall effectiveness of the board through her wisdom, humor and “no-nonsense” approach to problem solving.

“I have enjoyed my time on Nevada Public Radio’s board of directors immensely, and look forward to my new role as chair of the Nevada Public Radio’s Community Advisory Board,” said Alexander.

Alexander is a business litigator at Dickinson Wright. Her practice is concentrated on representation of financial institutions, business entities and their corporate officers and directors, and land owners and developers. She has defended various financial institutions in disputes involving federal and state consumer protection statutes and various common law contract and tort, including lender liability claims in addition to assisting with loan workouts. She also handles real estate matters, such as title and escrow disputes, real estate contract and easement disputes and wrongful liens, along with a wide array of business disputes.

Alexander also serves as the chair of the Public Interest Law Community Advisory Board for the UNLV Boyd School of Law and on the board of directors of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. She previously served on the board of directors of Nevada Public Radio, Rocky Mountain Innocence Center, and S.A.F.E. House, Inc. Earlier this year, Alexander was awarded the Peter Perlman Service Award by the Litigation Counsel of America, in which she is also a fellow, and in 2015 she was awarded the Medal of Justice by the Nevada State Bar.