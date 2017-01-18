Guests of Pandora of ‘Toruk – The First Flight’ Visit for a Party in the Park

By Ashley Glenn

James Cameron gave movie lovers an experience of a lifetime with “Avatar.” Now see the amazing, interactive experience that takes it to the next level. “Toruk – The First Flight” has arrived to join Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and is ready to sweep audiences off their feet with new, innovative techniques to bring the world of Pandora into reality. Calum Pearson, vice president resident shows division at Cirque du Soleil, is excited for this new, limited time performance, to be added to the talented acrobatic family’s engaging experiences.

“We love welcoming our touring productions because the Vegas crowd doesn’t always get to see one of our touring shows,” Pearson said.

Toruk is a touring production, in comparison with the seven Cirque du Soleil residency shows. The production will run for a limited engagement Jan. 18-22. This rare and special opportunity has brought together not only an audience of Las Vegas tourists and locals, but also the entertainers that work within the show itself.

“We don’t see it [as competition]. We’re all from the same company so there may be a little sibling rivalry,” Pearson said. “But we definitely see it as complementary not competition.”

Michael Veilleux, the company manager of Toruk, also noted that it is a special opportunity for the production family of the touring performances to get to interact and visit with their neighboring sister shows. The experience between the shows, touring or not, is a familial bond that brings the cast closer together.

“I could not wait to come back to Las Vegas,” Jeremiah Hughes, a performer in the show and Las Vegas local, said. “I knew we’d be coming through Las Vegas and I got so excited.”

Some of the actors, like Hughes, have lived in Las Vegas and are now watching their touring production take on many firsts for the Las Vegas entertainment industry; a feat worthy of appraisal. Toruk will be unlike any Cirque du Soleil show ever performed before. The amount of work and effort put into it is not the only thing that makes it astonishing, but also the new and exciting technology that is being brought into the T-Mobile Arena.

“It is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Veilleux said. “We’re featuring 41 artists and the First Flight with unforgettable characters that make you forget you’re sitting inside an arena.”

Toruk will not only be the first show to perform in the T-Mobile Arena, but will also be the first instance Cirque du Soleil has utilized the entire arena floor, which is approximately 15,000 square feet for the T-Mobile Arena, and is also the first time they have hired puppeteers for large scale puppets that will be showcasing the beautiful and creative creatures of Pandora. The show will also have 40 projectors to help immerse the audience with an interactive experience that they can even influence; all with a simple smart phone app.

The show is compatible with its very own app that changes the color of the phone’s screen in time with what is going on in the show’s color scheme to help the audience turn the arena into a whole other world filled with vivid color. It not only brings a new element to the show’s entertainment, but also provides a way for the audience to directly affect the scene around them.

“The Toruk app interacts with the show at certain periods,” Veilleux said. “So, people are able to use their phones and participate in the special effects.”

That wasn’t the only way Cirque du Soleil helped to interact with their newfound Las Vegas audience. Party in the Park hosted the show to help kick off the celebrations of the show coming into town. Guests were invited to watch an exciting and playful scene from the show and even had a chance to win tickets to the show.

The festivities certainly got the Las Vegas audience fired up and ready to explore the planet of Pandora as their Na’vi displayed skill in both acrobatics and fun. Twisting and twirling in the air, laughing and throwing bright boomerang toys into the audience, the Na’vi acrobats showed the true nature of the Pandora and the creative culture Cameron created in his 2009 movie. The sight was certainly something to see, but is sure to be an even grander sight in the T-Mobile Arena this coming week.

“Being able to come back Vegas is very special,” Hughes said. “It’s a really beautiful story and it’s a beautiful heart that’s being put into the show, so being able to go around to all different cities and to share that and have beautiful connections is just the most wonderful thing.”

To purchase tickets to "Toruk – The First Flight," visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/TORUK. And to gain the full, Na'vi experience, be sure to download the Toruk–The First Flight app, available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Photos by Al Powers for T-Mobile Arena