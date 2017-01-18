XCYCLE Las Vegas Hosts Ride To Benefit The Nevada Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals

Go for a ride, then take a walk with your new cat or dog, as XCYCLE Las Vegas hosts its first ever NSPCA charity ride to benefit the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) organization beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Dozens of riders will participate in a 45-minute RYTHMX class that is set and choreographed to high-energy music in a state-of-the-art cycle studio, located in Boca Park. The XCYCLE class is open to the entire Las Vegas community and participants are asked to bring a cash donation of $25 or donate items with $25 value or higher for the NSPCA. Suggested items to donate can be found on the nonprofits’ Amazon wish list, or found at www.nevadaspca.org.

XCYCLE Las Vegas will also host a number of dogs during the event that will be available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The NSPCA is an organization that works to place rescued animals in loving homes. Red Rock Periodontics & Implantology is sponsoring the charity ride for the local nonprofit.

Reservations are required for the charity ride, and will be available to a limited number of participants. To make a reservation, riders may visit www.xcyclelv.com, or by calling 702-489-6099.

XCYCLE Las Vegas is the top destination for indoor cycling located in Boca Park at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. The innovative cycle studio, developed by cycling enthusiast, Jen Barnet, offers classes set to high-energy music with passionate instructor’s to motivate riders. XCYCLE is open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday andFriday; 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The luxurious cycle studio offers top-of-the-line cycle equipment and high-end amenities. More information may be found at xcyclelv.com, by calling 702-489-6099, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @XCYCLELV.

Red Rock Periodontics & Implantology was established in 2010 by Las Vegas native Dr. Curry Leavitt. He specializes in periodontal plastic surgical procedures, dental implants and treating periodontal disease. At Red Rock Periodontics & Implantology, his goal is to help people keep their teeth over their entire lifetime. In addition to diagnosing and treating periodontal disease, Dr. Leavitt can perform cosmetic periodontal procedures to help patients achieve the smile they want.