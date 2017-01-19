“Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Debuts with Surprise Guest Performers at Flamingo Las Vegas

Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his limited engagement, Keith Sweat: Last Forever, in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Audiences were on their feet all night long as the platinum-selling R&B singer performed his greatest hits including “Keep It Comin’,” “Twisted,” “I’ll Give All My Love To You” and more. The intimate showroom allowed Keith to interact with the audience throughout the show and several lucky guests got to hear him up close and personal.

Opening night was full of surprises when two special guests made an appearance on stage to perform with Keith. Keith’s close friend and The O’Jays singer, Eddie Levert, joined his performance of “My Body.” During “I Want Her,” Keith shared the stage with Eric B. from the music group, Eric B. and Rakim.

Keith Sweat will perform “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” through Feb. 4 in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas. For more ticket information, please visitwww.keithsweatvegas.com.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello