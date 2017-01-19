Las Vegas Motor Speedway signs partnership deal with Naked City Pizza

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has signed a deal to make Naked City Pizza its official pizza, the track announced Monday.

Per the agreement, the Las Vegas-based Naked City Pizza will be sold at LVMS events throughout the year, including the upcoming NASCAR Weekend March 10-12. Fans visiting LVMS facilities can enjoy an array of the Sicilian-style pan pizzas that have been profiled in numerous publications in Las Vegas.

Naked City Pizza debuted at LVMS during the Duel in the Desert in November and also provided its tasty slices at the Speedway Children’s Charities tree lighting ceremony at the LVMS Media Center in December.

“We are excited to welcome Naked City Pizza to the LVMS family and look forward to providing our fans with some great pizza at our events,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Naked City Pizza has built a reputation for high quality and delicious pizza, and it is a great addition to our already robust variety of food options at LVMS. We think our fans will enjoy the product just as much as we have, and we anticipate a great partnership for years to come.”

Naked City Pizza, which has been featured on Food Network’s popular hit show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” is owned and operated by Chris and Michael Palmeri and has its roots in Buffalo, New York. Using their grandmother’s recipe, the Palmeri brothers have built Naked City Pizza into a burgeoning business in Las Vegas.

Launched in 2009 as a tiny hot dog cart in the parking lot of the Las Vegas landmark Dino’s, Naked City grew into a sandwich shop and eventually became Naked City Pizza inside Moon Doggie’s Bar two blocks West of Interstate 15 off Desert Inn Road. The Palmeris launched a Naked City Pizza location on Paradise Road and Naked City Tavern on South Pecos Road.

Most recently, the brothers opened Naked City Pizza Express inside the Blue Diamond Saloon off Blue Diamond. In addition to pizza, Naked City Pizza’s menu includes submarine sandwiches, chicken wings, salads, fries and appetizers.

Business has been good for the New Yorkers’ brand.

“It’s a thrill to join forces with Las Vegas Motor Speedway as we continue expanding our brand in Las Vegas,” said Chris Palmeri, former executive chef at MGM Grand. “LVMS is a big part of Las Vegas’ sports world, and we’re excited to bring our pizza to the speedway and its massive fan base. Naked City Pizza is definitely on the move in Las Vegas, and this alliance is a great way to broaden our horizons. We look forward to a long partnership.”

Made with from scratch daily using the freshest ingredients, Naked City Pizza continues to impress Las Vegas residents and visitors as the business grows in the valley. For more information about Naked City Pizza, log on to its website at www.nakedcitylv.com.

Tickets for LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend and other events are available at www.LVMS.com or by calling 1-800-644-4444.