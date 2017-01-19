USFantasy Sports Offers Conference Championships and Big Game Wagers

With only three games remaining in the NFL season, four teams will compete in the two Conference Championship games this weekend to earn a spot in The Big Game.USFantasy Sports offers sports bettors exhilarating ways to get in the game.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Conference Championships will begin as the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping to overpower the New England Patriots at the Gillette Stadium. Wagering is now available on quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, the highest scoring team, margin of victory and the alternative point spread/point total parlay. For the first time in playoff history, sports bettors can also wager on the first NFC athlete and/or AFC athlete to score a touchdown.

USF players can also wager on the result of the biggest NFL game of the year and the highly-anticipated question – who will win The Big Game? Las Vegas’ top sports personnel shared their picks:

Chris Maathuis, sports director at KLAS 8 News NOW: “Entry five, New England Patriots defeats the Atlanta Falcons.”

Todd Dewey, sports betting reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I’ll go with entry six and take the Patriots to beat the Packers.”

Randy Howe, sports director at KSNV News 3: “It’s probably going to be the Patriots over the Falcons, however I would bet Atlanta over Pittsburgh for entry two for the value and hope for a Steelers upset.”

Two dollar win bets on the outcome of the Sunday, Feb. 5 professional football championship game are now available at all USF locations until Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:05 p.m. PT. A complete list of all NFL conference championships wagers and betting deadlines can be found here.

