Connie Akridge Named Administrative Partner of Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas Office

Holland & Hart announced Connie Akridge was appointed Administrative Partner (AP) for the firm’s Las Vegas office, as of Nov. 1, 2016. Akridge succeeds Pat Reilly, who served as AP of the Las Vegas office for the past three years. As AP, Akridge will provide leadership to the office in areas including financial management, client services, and attorney recruitment.

Akridge is a partner with 30 years of experience providing counsel on a wide variety of litigation and regulatory/administrative matters to insurance and healthcare clients. She also represents clients in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies in managed care, insurance, and reinsurance matters.

“Connie is well known in the Las Vegas community. She demonstrates strong leadership and commitment to the firm, her clients, and her community. Connie will harness the positive momentum of this growing region and bring her passion for excellence to guide the future direction of the Las Vegas office,” said Liz Sharrer, chair of the firm. “We also thank Pat Reilly for his tremendous service to the office.”

Founded in 2006, Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas office now has more than 30 attorneys serving individuals, businesses, and communities in more than a dozen service areas, including Banking and Finance, Commercial Litigation, and Real Estate and Development. Together with our predecessor firm, we have more than 40 years of experience advising Las Vegas clients on a wide range of transactional, governmental, and litigation legal issues in Nevada. This deep local experience — with the added resources of our 16 regional offices — gives Nevada clients a unique advantage in an increasingly competitive environment.