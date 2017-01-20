Dallas Cowboys Players Dine at Cut by Wolfgang Puck and party at TAO

Professional football players Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten from the Dallas Cowboys were spotted at CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Enjoying a late night feast with several other members from the football franchise, the team selected from the Rough CUTS menu to start, sampling American Wagyu beef “sliders” and Maryland blue crab rolls. Later in the evening, the group indulged in American Wagyu Snake Farms and Japanese Pure Wagyu cut selections to finish.

Prescott, Witten, Elliott and Tyron Smith then partied the night away at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Thursday. The teammates took in the night from a VIP table with friends as DJ Five manned the decks.