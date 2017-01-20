Dickinson Wright Staff Volunteers for Three Square Food Bank

On Jan. 16, Dickinson Wright attorneys and staff prepared produce bags for 900 Meals on Wheels for home-bound seniors at Three Square, southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to the residents of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Clark Counties.

“Dickinson Wright strives to give back to the community through a variety of support opportunities. We began the new year with our team preparing food for the families in our community, said John Krieger attorney with Dickinson Wright. “Three Square is a wonderful nonprofit and we were honored to volunteer with their wonderful team.”

Dickinson Wright is humbled to contribute to a variety of organizations that better the southern Nevada community.