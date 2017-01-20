Hip-Hip Duo Luniz Rocked the House at LAX Nightclub

Headlining duo Luniz worked the stage for jam-packed crowd at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino on Jan. 19. The two performed their hit single, “I Got 5 on It” bringing fans to their feet for an epic Throwback party.

The Platinum-selling pair skyrocketed to international stardom in 1995 with the release of their debut album, “Operation Stackola” and its lead single “I Got 5 on It.” Made up of rappers Yukmouth and Numskull, Luniz went on to release albums “Lunitik Muzik,” “Silver & Black,” and most recently, “High Timez” in 2015.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 Too Short will return to the stage and 2 Live Crew will perform on Feb. 9 to continue LAX Nightclub’s acclaimed throwback series.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 Too Short will return to the stage and 2 Live Crew will perform on Feb. 9 to continue LAX Nightclub's acclaimed throwback series. Every Thursday at LAX Nightclub, DJs spin favorite hits from the '80s and '90s, with several memorable Throwback performers hosting select nights throughout the year. LAX Nightclub is open Thursday – Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Photo Credit: Powers Imagery