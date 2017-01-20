Steel Panther Makes Epic Return to the Drai’s Live Stage at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell

On Jan. 19, glam metal rock band Steel Panther made an epic return to Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. The group took the Drai’s LIVE stage to thunderous applause inside of the crowded rooftop venue to deliver a high-energy set of hits including “Party All Day,” “Death to All But Metal” and many more. Following the performance, the band kept the party going late into the night, joining friends at their luxurious stageside VIP booth.

Pantera co-founder and drummer Vinnie Paul was spotted enjoying the high-octane performance from a private VIP booth.

Photos: Courtesy of Mike Kirschbaum/Tony Tran Photography