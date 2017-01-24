2 Chainz spotted at TAO

Top charting artist 2 Chainz was spotted at TAO restaurant in The Venetian Monday night enjoying dinner with friends. The group dined on a selection of favorites from the chef.

Incorporating culinary components from China, Japan and Thailand, TAO Restaurant is a haven in Las Vegas for expertly crafted, always fresh Asian fare. However, the exquisite menu at TAO is only part of what makes this mainstay inside the Venetian special. Upon entering TAO Las Vegas, guests truly transcend into an elevated dining experience that encompasses the senses, affectionately coined as “vibe dining.”

The inviting and expansive space that makes up TAO Restaurant sets the tone for the vibe dining experience. From the moment guests pass through the entryway and are guided past the row of models in rose pedal-filled bathtubs, there is a progression of heightening anticipation for what lies ahead. Once situated in the main dining space, guests are immediately taken by the 20-foot-tall Buddha statue that peacefully “floats” above an infinity pool filled with Japanese Koi. The vibe dining experience is further exalted with creative musical programming that is carefully selected to fill the room and continue the journey into sensual bliss.

The menu at TAO Restaurant is a culinary blend of traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine meant to invigorate the senses and fuel guests for a night at the club. However, the restaurant and adjoining lounge offer the perfect destination for a couple or group of friends seeking only a heightened dining experience. In addition to a full sushi bar, guests are presented with a bevy of options from Executive Chef Ralph Scamardella’s carefully constructed menu that includes favorites such as the Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño and Ponzu sauce. Guests looking for a more casual dining experience can enjoy all of the options listed on the full dinner menu in the lounge area, while a specialty cocktail menu offers exciting and hand-crafted libations to accompany the equally exquisite cuisine.