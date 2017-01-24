Machine Gun Kelly Launches Drai’s LIVE Residency at Drai’s Nightclub

Chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) launched his highly-anticipated Drai’s LIVE residency with an epic debut performance at the crowded Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Backed by his full band, the “Bad Things” performer took the stage to thunderous applause alongside a bevy of beautiful Drai’s dancers, wowing the crowd with countless hits like “Young Man,” “Alpha Omega,” “Till I Die” and many more. The performance went late into the night as MGK joined his sea of fans, crowdsurfing into the audience during a high-energy performance of “Wild Boy.” Following the show, the group took to a luxurious stageside VIP booth where they kept the party going into the early hours of the morning.

Professional skateboarder and close friend of MGK, Ryan Sheckler was spotted enjoying the late-night set from a private VIP booth with friends. This performance served as the first of many to come for MGK at Drai’s Nightclub in 2017. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Mike Kirschbaum/Tony Tran Photography