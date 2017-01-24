Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has been inducted to the board of trustees for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Feder was inducted at a ceremony held during the State of the Chamber event at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino.

“I look forward to serving as a board of trustee member for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber,” said Feder. “The Chamber is at the heart of driving business success in Las Vegas, and I am excited to be part of this important valley leadership group.”

Feder is a business litigator at Dickinson Wright. He has extensive experience representing and counseling clients in commercial and business litigation matters involving, among others, banking, contracts, copyright infringement, corporate law, employment law, entertainment and sports law, franchise law, fraud, gaming, patent infringement, real estate, RICO, trademark infringement, securities law, shareholder and partnership disputes, and unfair competition.

Feder also serves on the board of directors of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. He previously served on the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, on the advisory board of the Academy of Finance for Clark High School and on the board of directors and executive committee for the I Have a Dream Foundation of Southern Nevada, now known as the Core Academy.