Friday, Friday, Friday!!! Las Vegas Motor Speedway Midnight Mayhem

Jan 26, 2017

After a brief break for the Holiday Season, the rumble of engines and screeching of tires is back in action, and looking for another great year of pavement pounding, adrenaline pumping action on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off the 2017 racing season, with the first monthly installment of Midnight Mayhem, presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. That’s right, Las Vegas’ exclusive “Run what you brung,” street legal drag racing event is back for the 2017 season, and looking to be bigger than ever. All makes, models, all performance levels are welcome, and the only guidelines are concentrated on safety of all participants and spectators.

Rules

