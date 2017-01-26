Plantone’s Italian Market Celebrates Grand Opening With Free Pizza For a Year For First 100 Customers Friday

by Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

To celebrate the grand opening of Plantone’s Italian Market, the first 100 customers in line will receive one free 10-inch pizza every week for a year on Friday, Jan. 27. Guests are invited to start lining up at 12:01 a.m. and a purchase of a large salad, individual pizza, or large sandwich is required to receive a punch card redeemable for one free individual pizza every week for a year.

Located in southwest Las Vegas Valley, the authentic Italian deli and market features pizza, pasta, subs, and salads in a family-friendly setting (children’s menus available). But more than a restaurant, this is a lifelong dream made a reality by Las Vegas local Glenn Plantone. It is the first restaurant opened by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Hospitality alumni.

“I’m thrilled to be able to open this restaurant in my adopted city, and to be able to give back to the Las Vegas community with our charitable initiatives along the way,” Plantone said.

Plantone’s will select a new charity each month and donate a portion of the month’s sales to each foundation, giving diners the opportunity to support those in need while enjoying a great meal.

As for the menu, everything is freshly prepared, high-quality Italian fare. Signature items include a classic Italian sub with a twist, the Angry Sicilian, made with prosciutto, capicola, soppressata, mortadella, house-made mozzarella, house roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil, red wine vinegar and oregano. The Roast Pork Italian, spicy and juicy roast pork sliced thin, is served with au jus, broccoli rabe or spinach, mild or sharp provolone and fried onions. The Pizza Bianca is made with grilled chicken, white sauce, caramelized onions, grated parmesan and extra virgin olive oil. The Antipasti Board includes fresh mozzarella, Italian ham, salami, oil-cured black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and Italian bread.

Save room for dessert with classics such as house-made Tiramisu and an old-world Ricotta Cheesecake.

The fare is crafted by chef Francesco Savinetti, a native of Italy with decades of pizza experience both abroad and the United States, Chef Francesco has worked in some of the city’s most respected Italian restaurants including Sirio at Aria and DOCG at Cosmopolitan.

Italian and American beer and wine (including by the glass) are also available for guests to sit back and relax in the dining room or al fresco in the wrap-around oversized outdoor patio. The décor enhances the dining experience with warm colors, a vintage mural with Italian scenes and industrial touches. Wooden beams cross the ceiling above red metal lighting and classic subway tiles.

Plantone’s Italian Market is located at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road and is open for lunch and dinner daily opening at 10 a.m. Guests will be able to order both online and through the Plantone’s Italian Market app, with curbside pickup for added convenience. Full holiday catering and party trays are also available.

More information can be found online at www.plantonesitalian.com and on Facebook.com/TonyBolonys

