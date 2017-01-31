All You Need is (Allergen-Free) Love

Where to Buy Allergen Free Valentine’s Gifts

By Rochelle Gelbart

Valentine’s Day is, like many holidays, closely associated with food. For those who have food allergies or choose an alternative diet, this can make holiday celebrations less exciting because the general expectation is that they won’t be able to eat anything. For this reason, if you are looking for a personal gift for your significant other, or just hosting a V-Day party, here are some suggestions for alternative treats.

Chocolate. For many, it isn’t Valentine’s Day without chocolate, so here are some great allergen friendly and vegan chocolate brands to consider for that special someone.

Enjoy Life Foods

The great thing about Enjoy Life Foods is that all of their products are gluten free, non-gmo, and free of the top 8 most common allergens (as defined by the FDA). This means that you don’t have to worry about whether every flavor is safe! Enjoy Life Foods has a few chocolate products including mini chocolate chips, dark chocolate bars, rice-milk chocolate bars, and baking chocolates. They are all super delicious, but unfortunately do not have special packaging for the holiday. Therefore, if you are looking to make a treat for your special someone, such as chocolate dipped strawberries, or host a party with hors d’oeuvres, this chocolate is your best bet. However, if you are looking for a traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates, keep reading.

Scharffen Berger

This gourmet chocolate brand is perfect if you are looking for gluten free, dairy free, or vegan chocolate in a traditional heart-shaped box. They even have “tasting box” options if you are new to the brand. As with most dark chocolates, though, it is important to understand that chocolates usually have some dairy until they are around 70 percent cocoa. For someone who doesn’t LOVE chocolate, this can be a little too bitter of a taste by itself. On their website, Scharffen Berger has many food and beverage pairings for their chocolates which may be beneficial for someone who is not used to a heavy chocolate taste.

If you are looking to break the norm, though, there are many other great gift options for Valentine’s Day that still involve fun, delicious and safe food. Make their day extra special with baked goods! Here are some bakeries that ship nationwide I recommend.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery:

This New York City-based bakery is delicious and extremely friendly to alternative diets. All of their products are gluten free (made in a dedicated gluten free facility), dairy free, egg free, soy free, non-gmo, vegan, kosher and delicious! They have a variety of products available to ship nationwide including donuts, cookies, cakes, cupcakes and baking mixes; my favorites are their cupcakes and donuts. I promise that your significant other will feel so special getting such delectable baked goods!

Izzi B’s Bakery

This Connecticut-based bakery caters to even more dietary restrictions and also ships nationwide! All of their products are gluten free, dairy free, egg free, soy free, vegan, kosher, peanut free, tree nut free, non-gmo and delicious! They have cupcakes, cakes and cookies as well as special heart-shaped cookies and cake pops available for Valentine’s Day! I personally ordered a gingerbread house kit from them this past holiday season and was impressed at the quality and taste of all of the ingredients included.

Shopping for your loved ones during Valentine’s Day can be fun no matter what their dietary restrictions are! Remember, there are also lots of non-food options for gifts as well, and it is the thought that counts.

