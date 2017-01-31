Calling All Chocolate Lovers: Hexx To Offer Dessert Trio To Celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Month

HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer a hand-selected dessert trio throughout the month of February, to celebrate National Chocolate Lovers month.

Created by Executive Chef Matthew Piekarski, the dessert trio includes HEXX’s signature brownie, Aztec chocolate cake and chocolate cheesecake. The signature brownie, made with HEXX’s housemade, single-origin Ecuadorian chocolate, is topped with caramel and a hazelnut crumble. The Aztec cake features crumbled chocolate cake mixed with spiced ganache and topped with cinnamon icing. The third dessert in the trio is chocolate cheesecake made from HEXX’s signature Venezuelan milk chocolate and served over an Oreo cookie crust.

The dessert plate is priced at $15.95. Reservations can be made by calling 702.331.5551.