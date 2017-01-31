Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas 5th Graders Recognized For Completing The Great American Challenge

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen Congratulates 5th Graders Who Memorized Key Aspects of American History, Ranging from the Constitution’s Preamble to the List of Presidents in Order

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen personally commended and visited with the 5th grade students of Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, who officially completed the Great American Challenge, the annual, nationwide program. In order to successfully complete the challenge, students must:

– Write the Pledge of Allegiance

– Recite the preamble to the Constitution of the United States

– Recite or sing the Star Spangled Banner

– Recite the Gettysburg Address

– Recite the inscription on the Statue of Liberty

– Recite the Presidents of the United States in order, including years in office

– Label the 50 states and capitals of the United States on a blank map

Eighty-six 5th grade students received their medals and certificates acknowledging their completion of the Great American Challenge from CASLV educators and staff, as well as Mayor Hafen.

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV) is a K-12 state sponsored, tuition-free public charter school where students are selected by a lottery system. The school’s curriculum focuses on STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The school’s mission is to provide a safe, rigorous college preparatory environment, promoting social responsibility and a culturally-diverse community dedicated to becoming lifelong learners bound for success. Since its founding in 2007, the school has won a multitude of prestigious awards, honors and accolades. Most recently, Washington Post listed CASLV as one of the top schools in Nevada and the nation in its list of “America’s Most Challenging High Schools.” For the 2016-17 school year, CASLV opened two new campuses in the Centennial Hills area and Nellis Air Force Base.