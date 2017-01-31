February’s First Friday Is “From the heART” With 3 Featured Artists

Guests have multiple opportunities to foster their own creativity

First Friday Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, announces that the February 3rd First Friday is “From the heART.”

Key elements for this month include:

First Friday’s Featured Artists – There are three featured artists this month: first, is local contemporary stencil artist, Baesia (Anastasia Brenan). She will be working on a live collaborative piece with Lucy Ford . Merging Pop art and street art, Baesia’s work echoes the influences of artists like Banksy, Shepherd Fairey and the late Pop artist Andy Warhol. And finally, Blake Byers , Southern California artist, will also be painting a large mural during the event.

And Jasmine Farro will also be helping guests Paint by Numbers.

First Friday Welcome Tent features face painting and city of Las Vegas logo press-on tattoos.

Live Entertainment Line Up includes the folk/blues sound of Kella Bo Bella and the American rock band, Twenty8 – both from Las Vegas.

The First Friday Foundation will post updates, special offers and discounts on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.firstfridaylasvegas.com, is active, and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted for the upcoming December event.

FEBRUARY 3RD FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event:

Be delivered right to the event by Uber this month. Great economical way to avoid parking and save the planet one drive-at-a-time by using safe ride sharing alternatives. Drop off and pick up at Coolidge and 1st. Check social media for special codes.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, arts, crafts. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity.

ArtWalk 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. showcases work by emerging Las Vegas artists. Check out the artist booths in main festival area. Be sure to stop into the Arts Factory and Art Square, and visit the many art galleries and studios.

Epyk Dance DepARTment 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. is where First Friday patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music, and make new friends all while getting good exercise. Location for the Dance DepARTment: on Coolidge (between 1st and Main Streets).

Community Productions 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. will be hosting several Drum Circles throughout the evening – in various locations.

Food & Drink 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday Culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from a wide variety of food trucks and artisan food vendors – over 30 in total. Plus, try out one of the many restaurants in the arts district. Enjoy warm drinks at the many bars both in the First Friday event area and nearby in the arts district.

Music 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. E320 Entertainment Group presents live entertainment on the main stage. Times for each group tbd: Kella Bo Bella, Demi Vie, Bri Padilla and Twenty8.

February sponsors:

City of Las Vegas

Uber

Jaguar Landrover Las Vegas

Channel 3

Community Productions

E320

Epyk

HOURS OF OPERATION:

5 to 11 p.m.