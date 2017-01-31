Plaza Hotel & Casino to open Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers

New restaurant on casino floor reminiscent of New York style deli

Beginning March 3, Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers will offer guests at the Plaza Hotel & Casino a delicious dining experience reminiscent of an authentic New York style deli with traditional breakfast items, specialty and made-to-order sandwiches, burgers, and salads served all day long.

“The Plaza had record occupancy levels last year, driven in part by more special events and conventions, so we continue to add new amenities to further enhance our customers’ experience,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Our rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas and Pickleball courts created a resort style feel at the Plaza. Now, Brightside will further diversify our dining options, offering guests yet another delicious reason to visit the Plaza and downtown Las Vegas.”

Brightside’s diverse menu will start with a variety breakfast sandwiches and traditional breakfast options, such as fried eggs and Eggs Benedict. A signature breakfast dish will be a unique Avocado toast made of thick cut toast topped with avocado, tomato, goat cheese and basil.

Brightside will also offer various grab and go options, such as in-house smoked salmon and bagels, matzo ball soup, artisan Paninis, and tossed salads, like its Ahi Tuna Salad served with bitter greens and roasted sweet potatoes. Freshly baked breakfast pastries and desserts will also be available as well as a variety of freshly brewed and specialty coffees, milk shakes and malts. Brightside will also serve bottled beer and wine.

Owned and operated by the Plaza, Brightside will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. A quick casual restaurant located on the casino floor, Brightside will welcome guests at its traditional “deli” counter where customers will place their orders. Food will be delivered to customers’ tables or at the deli counter that offers limited seating. In total, Brightside will have seating for up to 100 customers.

Brightside will be hiring a general manager, fountain workers and food runners. Applicants should be reliable, energetic, fun, polite, and have attention to detail. For more information or to apply visit www.playlv.com/careers.