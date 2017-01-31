Veteran performer and singer Tony Sacca passes away

Long-time performer shared his story in show on Las Vegas Strip

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

Show producer and entertainer Tony Sacca passed away on Jan. 30 from a heart attack. His wife and partner of 12 years Josette Leblond was with him at the hospital. He would have turned 66 on Feb. 20.

Sacca had debuted his matinee show “Tony Sacca’s Vegas the Story” in the Windows Showroom at Bally’s Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2016. The show, created and written by Sacca with added material and story consulting by the late David Brenner, is the story of Las Vegas’ history with humor and song. Music was under the direction of Grammy award winner Gary Anderson. Along with Sacca, the show featured comic impersonator Tom Wallek with special performances by Joelle Righetti, Amanda Kaiser and Nellie Norris. Saccettes included Amanda Kaiser, Laurie Caceres, Joelle Righetti, Janien Valenine and Connie Murray.

For Sacca, having a show at Bally’s was déjà vu. “Can you believe it has been 33 years since I first performed in this hotel when it was the MGM Grand Hotel for a three-year run with my twin brother Robert,” Sacca said in a press release. “This is ‘A Back to the Future’ experience for me!”

On Oct. 1, 2015, Sacca celebrated 30 years as producer and host of the award-winning entertainment television show “Entertainment Las Vegas Style.”

Sacca, known as the “Las Vegas Ambassador of Entertainment,” began his broadcasting career in 1986 with his identical twin Robert and their weekly TV entertainment variety show “Live from Las Vegas.” The program debuted on KTNV Channel 13 and was an instant success. In 1988, Sacca began his solo television career and produced over 1,200 television episodes featuring hundreds of celebrity interviews, specialty acts, show and hotel openings and attractions. Sacca received special honors and induction into the Nevada Broadcasters Association’s class of 2016 Hall of Fame on Aug. 20, 2016.

Sacca’s tell-all biography, “Tony Sacca: A 50 Year Journey From The City of Brotherly Love to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” written by Las Vegas author Arlene Krieger and published by Mascot Books was released.

Sacca revealed his life story, which began as an identical twin with late brother Robert as third generation Italian Americans. His father was a butcher and his mom worked in a tailor sweat shop as a sewing machine operator. The family lived in Philadelphia better known as South Philly, which was a place from where many singers hailed. It was not an easy task for the Sacca family of five, which included sister Marie who was five years older than her twin brothers, but the brothers went into show business and landed in Las Vegas.

On October 2004, The Las Vegas Walk of Stars was developed in cooperation with Clark County, which sanctioned four miles of sidewalk along both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard South between Sahara and Russell avenues. Sacca was the 23rd star recipient and, along with Elvis Presley, had their stars dedicated in 2008. With the development around New York-New York Hotel and Casino, Sacca had his star moved to the front of the French restaurant Mon Ami Gabe at Paris Las Vegas on Sept. 15. 2015. Presley’s was placed in front of the Riviera Hotel Casino and due to the resort closing; his star was repositioned on Feb. 3, 2016.

“I’m so honored to be in the company of some of the most prestigious entertainers that have made an influence on this great town,” said Sacca at the time. “But to learn that Elvis Presley’s star was placed to the left side of my star is an even greater surprise and honor.”

Sacca was part of the annual San Gennaro Feast and developed the Las Vegas Rocks musical clock.

At press time, there was no information about a memorial service.