Escapology: Live Escape Game combines fun, facts and thrills in an immersive experience

Escapology celebrates its flagship store grand opening in Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

The History Channel demonstrated how history can be fun and entertaining and Escapology, the Live Escape Game, is the newest the attraction in Las Vegas taking history to a whole new level.

Escapology is not some creepy “victim” experience but a transformation into the past, or becoming a character in literature, or living someone else’s life. Ride the rails in 1930s Europe, strategize during the 1962 Cuba offensive, travel back to the Wild West (think “Westworld”) or become a dark net hacker. These are just some of the scenarios at Escapology to test strategic planning, teamwork, imagination and a sense of adventure. This is set against a deadline of a ticking clock. Fail to escape and a horrible fate await the players. Escape to victory and the thrill of success.

Simon Davison and Paul Davison, founders and brothers, opened the first Escapology in Orlando, Florida, in June 2014 and its concept exploded with the public. It has served over 50,000 players a year and more than 120,000 customers overall. Escapology has since become a U.S. market leader in escape games.

With Southern Nevada one of the top destinations in the world including recreation, convention and now medical, Escapology has opened its flagship 10-game venue in Las Vegas. Cuban Crisis, Arizona Shootout, Budapest Express, Antidote, The3 C0d3, Shanghaied are available now to play. Four more games will be added after Grand Launch Week beginning Feb. 20, making it 10 games and creating the biggest live escape game room venue in the United States.

Originally from England, Paul was living in Orlando and both brothers were operating businesses in a different industry when they, along with Simon Millington, decided to open Escapology in Orlando. Today there are 11 franchises open but the three partners fully own the two located in Orlando and Las Vegas. Escapology is the first U.S. live escape game company to offer franchises with 24 sites set to open during the year. The company hopes to have 100 venues signed by year’s end. As Simon explained, “One new franchise is opening per week.”

But when it came to Las Vegas, the partners wanted to maintain total ownership and control. “It’s Las Vegas!” Simon said, “It is the city of entertainment and we wanted to keep it.”

As for the combination of history and escape games, Paul was inspired by the books he read. “Our other business was promotions events for the automotive industry. We would set up venues similar to Escapology for teambuilding and to capture the public’s imagination,” he explained. “While the events would only last weeks and we would have to dismantle it, Escapology is a living thing to us that will last forever.”

Simon was a professional racing driver before going into his other business to promote the automotive industry. “It is not just about teambuilding but to make it exciting. Some might call it a crazy stunt but it is an enjoyable way to launch a new automotive model. With Escapology, we have just expanded our knowledge for the public to enjoy in these exciting games in an historical setting.”

Escapology immerses players into their chosen storyline and presents a fun, interactive 60-minute challenge. Working as a team of two to six people, players hunt for clues, break codes, solve puzzles and complete mental and physical challenges to engineer escapes.

As players develop exit strategies, game masters use closed-circuit television to send cryptic messages to a monitor in the room. Theme music builds tension and a countdown clock keeps pressure pulsing.

Escapology’s games:

● Cuban Crisis: Havana, Cuba, 1962. Your mission is to infiltrate Fidel Castro’s palace, find the secret KGB office, and determine who shot down an American plane. Failing to complete your mission in time could spark nuclear war.

● Arizona Shootout: Tombstone, Arizona, 1881. It’s 2:55 in the afternoon, you, Wyatt Earp, and three other marshals are inside the O.K. Corral Saloon discussing crimes blamed on a gang of bloodthirsty cowboy outlaws. You and the outlaws clash. Guns blaze. Some of your men are injured two outlaws slip away. But who? You must find out and stop their escape into Mexico.

● Budapest Express: Central Europe, 1931. There has been a murder on the famous trans-European Budapest Express. You are a renowned French detective bound for Budapest. The train manager tells you the train will stop at the next station in an hour, and if the killer hasn’t been apprehended, he (or she) will escape into the night to spill more blood.

● Antidote: Nevada, 2015. Dr. Walton Brandt, a high-ranking American chemical weapons specialist has mysteriously gone rogue. He has created a powerful virus capable of killing entire populations in mere hours. You must scour Brandt’s laboratory to find the antidote and save the world.

● The3 C0d3: Cambridge, Massachusetts, 2015. The world’s greatest cyberhacker plans to release a worm that will drain 100 million U.S. bank accounts of $75 billion. You, as an FBI cybercrime agent, must find the code and kill the program before it wipes out fortunes coast to coast.

● Shanghaied: Hong Kong, 1848. What happened last night? After an evening of celebrating with friends you awake in a blur aboard a Chinese junk ship. You’ve been fooled into crossing the high seas with the ship’s sailors, a perilous fate. You must escape before the ship leaves the harbor. Get caught and you’ll face a life of punishment, or death by hanging.

To create Escapology in Las Vegas, local contractors were use and, according to Simon, “We raided every thrift store in Las Vegas.” Only the management was flown in from Orlando to help set up and train personnel. Once all 10 game rooms are open, about 30 people will be employed.

Prices for the games start at $30 per person for a weekday game and $35 per person for weekends. Escapology is located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway. For more information, call 702-359-­0805 or visit www.escapology.com. Like on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.