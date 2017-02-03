USFantasy Sports Launches NASCAR and New Mixed Martial Arts Daily Fantasy Sports Contests

USFantasy Sports (USF) continues to keep players on the edge of their seats with the launch of NASCAR and new Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) wagers.

The 59th Daytona 500 is fast approaching as the 500-mile-long race will be held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 26. USF players can make $2 win or place bets, $1 exactas and/or a $1 daily double on what driver will have the best finish. NASCAR fans eagerly await “The Great American Race” as this will mark the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was out the second half of last season.

Betting is now open and closes Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. PT. Here are the opening odds:

The octagon returns to USF with historic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) props as Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie battle it out for the inaugural women’s featherweight title and 145-pound belt on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Anderson “The Spider” Silva also hopes to earn his first triumph in the ring since 2012 againstDerek Brunson, who was most recently defeated in November with a technical knockout. Other exhilarating fights include Ian McCall vs. Jarred Brooks, Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier and Ronaldo Souza vs. Time Boetsch.

USF players can wager on each athlete to win by KO (stoppage, knockout, tapout, submission, disqualification or forfeit), decision or draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, Feb. 11. A complete list of MMA wagers and betting deadlines can be found here. Here are the opening odds for the bouts between Holm vs. de Randamie and Silva vs. Brunson:

University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his picks for the Big Game.

Big Game wagers are available until Sunday, Feb. 5 and can be found here. NBA daily contests can be found online here, NHL daily contests can be found online here and PGA daily contests can be found here. All locations where USF is available can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.