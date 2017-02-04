Jermaine Dupri at TAO, Ty Dolla $ign at Marquee

TAO Group resident Jermaine Dupri kicked off the Big Game weekend at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Friday night with a special DJ set. The Grammy-award winning artist kept the party going all night as he played hit after hit for a packed room of club goers.

At Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas DJ Mustard took over the party as he manned the decks Friday night. In the crowd was Ty Dolla $ign who took to the nightclub with his entourage after having dinner at Beauty & Essex. At one point the rapper headed to the stage and treated the crowd to an impromptu performance of his hit “Blasé” and invited everyone to TAO Nightclub Saturday night for another special set.

Arizona Cardinals player Calais Campbell was spotted at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Thursday night. The football star and his friends took in DJ Five’s set during Worship Thursday from a VIP booth.

TAO photo credit: Lj De La Roca

Marquee photo credit: Mike Kirschbaum/Tony Tran Photography