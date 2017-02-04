Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte Spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub inside MGM Grand. Lochte arrived at the restaurant shortly after 10 p.m. accompanied by a group of his close friends. The swimmer looked handsome in a designer white long-sleeved shirt and jeans while noshing on a number of Hakkasan favorites including Crispy duck salad, Crispy chicken with mango and plum sauce, Egg and scallion fried rice, and more. Fully enjoying their time, Lochte and his guests finished their dinner and prepared to make their way up to the main room of the nightlife mecca just before midnight.

Shortly after they arrived in the nightclub, Lochte and his guests headed straight for their VIP table located on the dance floor where they danced to beats by resident DJ, Jauz and sipped on cocktails. The Olympian and his guests seemed to fully enjoy their night out at the premier nightclub, before leaving the venue around 3 a.m.