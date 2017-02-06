Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Throws Biggest Downtown Big Game Party

Last Sunday, football enthusiasts gathered at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the venue’s annual action-packed viewing party, “Big Game Bash” to witness the most anticipated game of the year.

Set up to replicate a football stadium, the party hosted fans at the 85,000 square-foot property, complemented by stadium-style seating, a variety of local vendors and an appearance by American sports talk radio personality Scott Ferrall of the CBS nationally syndicated show “Ferrall on the Bench.” Hundreds of fans gathered to watch the game on the DLVEC’s massive television screen, while enjoying food from American Coney Island, Wing King, Poppy Pizza Truck, Cousin’s Maine Lobster and Road Kill Grill.

In addition, DLVEC partnered with CBS Radio to bring a host of favorite shows including Mix 94.1, x107.5, 98.5 KLUC, and Q100.5, that broadcasted live from the party.

Located at the corner of Third St. and Carson Ave. across from the D Las Vegas, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center can accommodate up to 15,000 guests and features state-of-the-art sound and lighting. The open-air design is inviting to both tourists and locals and offers the perfect spot for concerts, conventions and other large-scale events. Embracing the uninhibited spirit of Downtown Las Vegas, the new venue will play host to a line-up of curated events including premier concerts, food festivals and more. The venue also recently announced that is the first entertainment arena in Las Vegas to accept Bitcoin as currency.

Photo Credit: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center