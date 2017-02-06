Sundance Helicopters and Tropicana Las Vegas – A Double Tree By Hilton Hotel – Partner To Provide Guests With The “Tropi-Canyon”

Sundance Helicopters, Inc., one of the highest rated experiential tour companies in Las Vegas, has partnered with Tropicana Las Vegas – A Double Tree by Hilton Hotel (Tropicana) – to offer the “Tropi-Canyon,” two-night stay accommodations for two in a spacious deluxe room packaged with an awe-inspiring Grand Canyon helicopter tour. The Tropi-Canyon Experience will also include a stretch limousine pick-up from the Tropicana Las Vegas to and from the Sundance Helicopters terminal where guests will be flown on EC130 helicopters that will fly over the Hoover Dam, Mojave Desert and Lake Mead before landing on a private bluff overlooking the Colorado River inside the Grand Canyon for a champagne picnic. This return trip includes a flight over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip before landing back at the Sundance Helicopters terminal.

“We wanted to partner with a Las Vegas Strip property that epitomizes our goal of giving the best experience to our customers,” said Jim Greiner, President of Sundance Helicopters. “As a Las Vegas Review-Journal Best of Las Vegas winner for best hotel rooms and best hotel suite, we knew that the Tropicana would be the perfect partner.”

“This is a great added value for our customers who want to experience one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World,” said Aaron Rosenthal, the General Manager of Tropicana Las Vegas. “Sundance Helicopters was the first helicopter tour company to fly to the Grand Canyon so we knew partnering with them and their experienced and knowledgeable team would be a great fit for our company.”

For more information or to book this tour, visit www.sundancehelicopters.com/TropiCanyon or www.troplv.com and hilton.com.

Sundance Helicopters, Inc. is the most experienced and top-rated helicopter tourism companies in the Las Vegas market, serving customers since 1985. Its purpose is to enrich lives through awe-inspiring experiences. Its team achieves this by providing safe, reliable, extraordinary and personalized customer experiences. Through modern and well-maintained aircraft fleet, they offer a variety of tours in and around the Grand Canyon and over the Las Vegas Strip. They also provide charter and custom tours for corporate, government and social groups. Along with its sister company, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters (Kahului, Hawaii), Sundance Helicopters (Las Vegas) is part of the Tourism Division of Air Methods Corporation (Denver). Learn more, book an experience, and follow on social media at SundanceHelicopters.com.

Set on the famed Four Corners with commanding views of the Las Vegas Strip, Tropicana Las Vegas – a DoubleTree by Hilton is a Penn National Gaming destination and boasts stylish rooms, suites and luxury villas, complete with acclaimed restaurants, premier entertainment options and a 50,000-square-foot casino. The resort redefines the expectations of today’s global travelers by providing a casually elegant experience on The Strip, all with a South Beach rhythm and vibe. The property also features Glow, a Mandara Spa and fitness center, Laugh Factory Comedy Club, Sky Beach Club, and restaurants such as Bacio Italian Cuisine, Biscayne, Beach Café, and Barista Café, Fresh Mix and South Beach Food Court. For more information, visit www.troplv.com.