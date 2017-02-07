Celebration of Life for Tony Sacca fills Stratosphere Showroom to capacity

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

As many remarked, Tony Sacca would have been thrilled that the 650-seat Stratosphere Showroom was filled to standing-room-only capacity for him. A celebration of life was held for Sacca on Feb. 6. The entertainer, TV host, producer and singer passed away Jan. 30 of a heart attack at age 65, weeks shy of his 66th birthday.

The stage was set up as a talk show with Sacca’s longtime friend Ron Garrett as host. The original couch from Sacca’s first show was used as well as props from Sacca’s most recent production,” Vegas the Story” which debuted in September ” at Windows Showroom in Bally’s Las Vegas.

Sacca’s widow, Josette LeBlond, walked across the stage with the couple’s Pomeranian, Cuca. She thanked everyone in the audience for their love and support.

Long time friend Tony Orlando flew in to attend the service and remembered Sacca telling all of his guests during interviews that each was the greatest he’d ever seen. “And you know what?” Orlando said, “He meant it.”

Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried and Roy fame, was the person who encouraged Sacca to move to Las Vegas. “He had Las Vegas in his heart, and I’m proud to have been even a little part of his life.”

Master magician Lance Burton spoke eloquently about Sacca and stated “Las Vegas has lost a bright light in this city of neon.” There was also laughter with Frankie Scinta speaking about Sacca and comparing billboards. Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Louie Anderson claimed he weighed about 190 pounds before he met Sacca and, after discovering Sacca’s healthy way of living, gained weight. There was an emotional moment when Anderson shared with the audience, “Tony respected all of the performers in Las Vegas, and if you don’t respect the performers here, you have missed the point of Las Vegas. He knew it. He had a great instinct.”

Legendary impressionist Rich Little spoke of the time when Sacca was operating, producing and starring at the Vegas Rocks showroom and restaurant at Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas. One time, Little surprised Sacca when Little came onstage wearing a red wig during a performance of “Viva Las Vegas.” The two sang the number and then ducked into a makeshift dressing room in back.

“I got no reaction from Tony at all during the song,” Little said. “But as soon as we got back to the dressing room, Tony fell down, screaming with laughter. That was quite an experience.”

Denise Clemente, protégé and long time friend, lovingly spoke of her friend’s support when she suffered a heart attack and his continuing support of her teaching and coaching career in music. Sacca’s older sister delighted in telling the audience that while her brother loved to eat healthy, he indulged her love of carbs.

“He was a Las Vegan. He was an entertainer’s entertainer,” Wayne Newton said. “Everything that was Las Vegas, Tony loved.”

On Oct. 1, 2015, Sacca celebrated 30 years as producer and host of the award-winning entertainment television show “Entertainment Las Vegas Style.”

Sacca, known as the “Las Vegas Ambassador of Entertainment,” began his broadcasting career in 1986 with his identical twin Robert and their weekly TV entertainment variety show “Live from Las Vegas.” The program debuted on KTNV Channel 13 and was an instant success. In 1988, Sacca began his solo television career and produced over 1,200 television episodes featuring hundreds of celebrity interviews, specialty acts, show and hotel openings and attractions. Sacca received special honors and induction into the Nevada Broadcasters Association’s class of 2016 Hall of Fame on Aug. 20, 2016.

Eric Bonnici, Executive Director of the Nevada Broadcasters Foundation, posthumously presented a medal for Sacca’s accomplishments in broadcasting during the celebration of life.

The Saccettes, Sacca’s backup singers and dancers, closed the event with Sacca’s signature song, “Las Vegas Rocks,” featured on wall and alarm clocks created by Sacca and sung by Vegas Lenny (toy pig) and Vegas Vinnie (toy frog).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Youth Foundation For The Performing Arts. Always wanting to help young performers, the money goes towards scholarships for students studying the musical and performing arts. This nonprofit has assisted Denise Clemente’s students in her Rising Stars program. Checks can be mailed to the Vegas Media office at 5430 Sandpiper Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89146.

For more information, visit Sacca’s website www.tonysacca.com.