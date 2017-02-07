National Fettuccine Alfredo Day is today, Feb. 7
National Fettuccine Alfredo Day is today, Feb. 7, and TREVI Italian Restaurant, located inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, will cook a traditional Fettuccine Alfredo dish for guests, upon request, as a “secret menu” item by Executive Chef Jose Navarro.
The dish is delicately prepared with delicious spices and savory cream sauce atop freshly made fettuccine noodles.
TREVI is located at the heart of The Forum Shops at Caesars next to the ‘Fountain of the Gods.’ The restaurant offers classic and contemporary Italian fare, a gelato bar featuring fresh gelato made daily and a dynamic atmosphere. Executive Chef Jose Navarro has designed the menu to have a homemade feel. The laid-back Landry’s, Inc. restaurant and bar is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. More information and reservations are available at www.trevi-italian.com or by calling 702.735.4663. Follow TREVI at www.Twitter.com/TREVILV, www.Facebook.com/TREVILV and Instagram @TREVILV.