Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Introduces the First Seasonal Pizza of the Year, Prosciutto Arugula, on National Pizza Day

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, famous for its award-winning, hand-tossed, coal-fired brick oven pizzas and calzones, welcomes back seasonal promotions with the flavorful Prosciutto Arugula Pizza, available today (National Pizza Day) through Feb. 28. The savory Prosciutto Arugula Pizza is Grimaldi’s classic white pizza topped with thinly sliced Italian prosciutto, a shaved cheese blend and fresh arugula. This seasonal pizza is available at all Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations for a limited time. Pizzas are prepared fresh daily and range from $9 – $25.

Additionally, Grimaldi’s will be offering two seasonal cheesecakes, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake, sure to satisfy every sweet tooth with a creamy vanilla cheesecake, sprinkled with chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, topped with whipped cream; and the Caramel Coconut Cheesecake complete with an Oreo cookie crust, caramel cheesecake, topped with a caramel glaze and finished with toasted coconut, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream. Both seasonal cheesecakes start at $6 a slice and will be available Monday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, April 30.

Patrons are encouraged to stop by during Grimaldi’s own Stoking Social Hour held every weekday, Monday through Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (times may vary by location) to enjoy $2 off draft beers, $2 off glasses of wine (house wines excluded), and $2 off Grimaldi’s Brushetta Trio and Antipasto platters. The Stoking Social Hour menu also features the popular Coalition, a pairing complete with choice of Brushcetta Trio or small Antipasto platter and a bottle of wine for $30. Starting Feb. 6, guests will be offered two new Coalition wines, with their choice of a red or white option, Terra D’Oro Moscato or 19 Crimes Red Blend.

In the world of pizza, Grimaldi’s is an institution that has garnered more awards than any other pizzeria in the country with more celebrity sightings than most 5-star restaurants. Using only the freshest ingredients, a “secret recipe” pizza sauce, handmade mozzarella cheese and dough, Grimaldi’s serves traditional pizza (as it began in Naples, Italy) in an upscale yet casual, family oriented pizzeria. The intense heat of the oven evenly bakes the pies to create Grimaldi’s famous crispy and smoky thin crust that Zagat has voted best pizza year after year. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has five locations in Las Vegas and one in Sparks, Nev. Las Vegas locations include The Shoppes at The Palazzo, Rainbow and 215, Boca Park Fashion Village The Fashion Show Mall and Richmar Plaza. The Sparks restaurant is located in The Legends at Sparks Marina.



For more information on Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, visit www.grimaldispizzeria.com

“Like” Grimaldi’s Pizzeria on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ GrimaldisPizzeria

Follow Grimaldi’s Pizzeria on Twitter: www.twitter.com/grimaldispizza