Pizza Forte to Celebrate National Pizza Day Feb. 9 wth Complimentary Slices

In observance of National Pizza Day, guests who dine at Pizza Forte at Sunset Station or Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas will have two opportunities to receive a free slice of pizza on Feb 9.

Guests will receive a free slice of cheese pizza with purchase when they mention “Happy Pizza Day.” They will also receive a free slice of cheese pizza with purchase when they wear a shirt with a picture or graphic of pizza. When posting via social media, they are encouraged to use the #NationalPizzaDay and #PizzaForteLV to share their free pizza photos.

Loosely translated from Italian as “powerful pizza,” Pizza Forte offers New York-style pizza and square, Roman-style pan pizza by the slice with toppings including homemade sausage and fresh vegetables, as well as gluten-free options. In addition to freshly made pizza, fountain drinks, Italian soft drinks and desserts including cannoli and tiramisu, Pizza Forte also offers housemade meatball sandwiches and is the only Las Vegas dining venue to offer three varieties of Hofmann hot dogs: 100 percent beef, pork-and-beef and pork-and-veal varieties. Pizza Forte is open beginning 11 a.m. daily.

Pizza Forte at Sunset Station

1301 W. Sunset Road

Henderson, NV 89014

Pizza Forte at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

4455 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

For more info, visit www.Pizza-Forte.com, like www.Facebook.com/PizzaForteLV and follow:

Twitter: @Pizza_Forte

Instagram: @PizzaForte