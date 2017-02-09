Today is National Pizza Day with a Sweet Twist and Lasagna Pizza

CRUSH at MGM Grand Las Vegas and La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, both Morton Group restaurants, have two irresistible and mouthwatering options.

At CRUSH, a tribute to the King is offered with the Sweet Elvis dessert pizza, a peanut butter flatbread topped with banana and bacon.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway brings you summer nights in the middle of winter with the S’mores flatbread, topped with white chocolate, milk chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and roasted marshmallows.

TREVI’s Lasagna Pizza (lasagna is basically the king of all pasta dishes) and TREVI’s pairing it with a deep dish pizza. Yum! TREVI’s signature pizza is loaded with layer upon layer of ricotta, fresh mozzarella, tangy pomarola and Italian Sausage. Vegas is all about “go big or go home,” and the lasagna pizza is all about going big. You can watch your diet when you go home. TREVI is a two-level restaurant with a “patio” located in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.