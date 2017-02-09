USFantasy Sports Recaps Its First Successful Professional Football Season ‘By The Numbers’

Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Tops The List As “Most Bet On” USF Player

USFantasy Sports (USF), the only legal daily fantasy sports contests in Nevada and Colorado, finishes its first successful professional football season with record numbers. All season long, the common pool wagering platform offered sports fanatics and bettors a unique, fun way to get involved in the game with innovative contests and real time odds. Here is a look at the best bets, top payouts and favorite athletes this season:

Number of locations you can bet USFantasy Sports football in Nevada – 53

Number of locations you can bet USFantasy Sports football in Colorado – 7

Total USFantasy Sports football contests this season – 220

Top Win Payout on a $2 bet – $228.60—Michael Crabtree; Week 4

Top Place Payout on a $2 bet – $65—Emmanual Sanders; Week 12

Top Show Payout on a $2 bet – $57.80—Dez Bryant; Week 11

Top Exacta Payout on a $2 bet –

· $1,217.40—Andrew Luck/Trevor Siemian; Week 14

· $881—Derek Carr/Carson Palmer; Week 8

· $560.60—Dez Bryant/T.Y. Hilton; Week 11

Top Daily Double Payout on a $2 bet –

· $690.60—Andrew luck/Matt Forte; Week 7

· $574.80—Tom Brady/Ezekiel Elliott; Week 5

Top Trifecta Payout on a $2 bet –

$966.20—Julio Jones/Julian Edelman/Devonta Freeman; Conference Championships

$860.60—Devonta Freeman/Mark Ingram/Rashad Jennings; Week 17

$836—Philip Rivers/Jameis Winston/Landry Jones; Week 7

Top Pick 7 Payout – $12,033.80—Week 16 (4 of 7 picked correctly)

Best paying bets – Exacta

Quarterback that was bet on the most – Drew Brees

Running Back that was bet on the most – Ezekiel Elliott

Receiver that was bet on the most – Antonio Brown

Overall player that was bet on the most – Ezekiel Elliott

Team that was bet on the most – New England Patriots

Overall player who garnered the most money this season – Ezekiel Elliott

Number of sports you can bet on with USFantasy Sports – Currently seven; professional football, basketball, hockey, NASCAR, golf, boxing and Mixed Martial Arts. Look for college basketball, soccer and tennis in the future.

Athletes who have finished in the top three positions in various contests:



The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.