Marcell Dareus dines at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

NFL’s Marcell Dareus, nose tackle for the Buffalo Bills tries a few things of the menu at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse.

With a taste for tackling other players on the field, you can only imagine what kind of appetite Marcell had off the field. Andiamo’s signature appetizers, seabass and a sizzling steak were no match for the tough Alabama native; he washed it down with a drink and was ready for the rest of the Las Vegas night!