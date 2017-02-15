98.5 KLUC Hosts Gown Town 2017 Benefiting Help of Southern Nevada on Feb. 25

Dress collections taking place now through Feb. 21.

98.5 KLUC is hosting their annual Gown Town event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galleria at Sunset, located at 1300 W. Sunset St. The event will take place on the lower level, next to Hollister.

Gown Town provides an affordable alternative to prom dress shopping for underserved high school students. At the event, students can purchase a gently used prom dress or gown for only $20 each. Proceeds from the event will be donated to HELP of Southern Nevada.

Previously-worn formal dresses and gowns can be donated to any Al Phillips the Cleaners location in southern Nevada and will be professionally cleaned and steamed before the event. To find a list of store locations, visit: alphillipslv.com/locations

Companies are encouraged to participate. To host a dress drive, contact HELP of Southern Nevada online at www.helpsonv.org, by phone at 702.836.2123 or by visiting HELP of Southern Nevada’s main office at 1640 E. Flamingo Road.

Listen to the station on-air at 98.5, online at www.kluc.com or through the Radio.com app.

The Galleria at Sunset opened in 1996 and is anchored by Macy’s, JCPenney, Dillard’s, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods. It features retailers such as H&M, bebe, Buckle, Forever 21, Charlotte Russe, Victoria’s Secret, Larsen’s Grill, Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Red Robin, World of Beers, and more. The 1,081,000-square-foot regional shopping center is the only enclosed mall in Henderson and one of the largest in Southern Nevada. In addition to retail, the Galleria at Sunset boasts five full-service restaurants and 11 fast food restaurants.

Galleria at Sunset is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call 702-434-0202 or visit galleriaatsunset.com for a full list of tenants. Keep up with the latest Galleria at Sunset information via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

HELP of Southern Nevada operates 10 departments, consists of 108 employees and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year. The services HELP provides assist low-income families, homeless teens and adults among other individuals, to become more self-sufficient through direct services, trainings and referrals. Programs available include Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Emergency Resources Services, Framing Hope Warehouse, Weatherization, Community Alternative Sentencing, Work Opportunities Readiness Center, Holiday Assistance, Homeless Outreach, Mobile Crisis Intervention Team and Behavioral Health Services. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702.369.4357 or visit www.helpsonv.org. Keep up with HELP of Southern Nevada’s news on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.