Bad Boys of Hip Hop 2 Live Crew Took Over Throwback Thursday at LAX Nightclub

2 Live Crew took the stage at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino Feb. 9 as the latest headliner in the venue’s popular Throwback Thursday series. The ever unfiltered artists delivered a rousing set list of the classic songs that made them one of the most controversial acts of the 1980s and 1990s.

Known for pushing the envelope and forging a career that called First Amendment rights into question, 2 Live Crew made its mark on hip-hop in the 1980s. The Miami group rang charts with racy lyrics and super-bass party anthems landing multiple Platinum albums over the course of a decade.

Sisqo, who skyrocketed to fame with the 2000 release of “The Thong Song,” will perform Thursday, Feb. 16.

Every Thursday at LAX Nightclub, DJs spin favorite hits from the ’80s and ’90s, with several memorable Throwback performers hosting select nights throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Powers Imagery