Big Sean Takes the Stage at the Official Release Party for His Long-Awaited New Album, “I Decided,” at Drai’s Nightclub

The Big Game Weekend revelry continued in epic proportions (Feb. 4), with the official release party for Big Sean’s long-awaited fourth studio album, I Decided, at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas. “We’ve been working on this for a year straight,” shared Sean as he greeted the wall-to-wall packed venue. “This album is finally here, and all I have to say is thank you.” The excusive resident artist was met with thundering cheers as he took the Drai’s LIVE stage to deliver the first-ever live performances of tracks from the just-released album, including “Bounce Back,” “Jump Out the Window,” “Moves” and many more. Longtime fans and partygoers were also treated to renditions of chart-topping fan favorites like “Clique,” “I Don’t Fuck With You” and others. Before taking the party to his plush VIP booth, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper was congratulated on the release of his new album by a roaring crowd and a bevy of sign-wielding Drai’s model servers.

The three-day Big Game Weekend lineup, which includes full-length concert performances by resident artists Fabolous on Friday and Big Sean on Saturday, comes to a close with the return of chart-topping rapper Future bringing it to the end zone on Sunday. A one-of-a-kind experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length concerts by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Radis Sammerthai/Tony Tran Photography