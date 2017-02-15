British Singer and Songwriter Charli XCX Spotted at Hakkasan Nightclub

British singer, songwriter and actress Charli XCX was spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub in MGM Grand. The artist arrived at the Vegas hot spot to party with Hakkasan’s new resident artists and her good friends, Cash Cash, who were kicking off their residency with the debut of their “Cash Is King” party. As the energy in the room was at an all-time high, Charli XCX decided to surprise the crowd as she jumped atop the DJ booth and performed her hit song, “Fancy,” among others. The packed room cheered uncontrollably as confetti rained from above and the starlet had them dancing and singing along.

The singer was seen sporting a cropped, sleeveless denim jacket with matching shorts, platform silver sneakers and large hoop earrings.

The label-mates seemed to fully enjoy their night at the premier nightclub, where they celebrated amongst clubgoers while money guns shot out personalized Cash Cash dollar bills into the crowd, and money printed confetti filled the room throughout the night making for the ultimate bankrolled affair.

Photo credit Joe Janet