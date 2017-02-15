DJ and Socialite, Paris Hilton, Parties at Crazy Horse III Gentleman’s Club

From “The Simple Life” to the high life, DJ and socialite, Paris Hilton kept the party going over the Big Game weekend at award-winning gentleman’s club, Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas.

Hilton headed to the popular gentleman’s club around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning after a wild night spent at XS with resident Vegas DJs, The Chainsmokers. The former reality star was seen chatting with music producer Alesso, who arrived separately, in the VIP area of the club along with several of Crazy Horse III’s gorgeous dancers. Known for his work with David Guetta, Tove Lo and Calvin Harris, Alesso showed up to the club shortly before Hilton with internet personality and founder of TheDirty.com, Nik Richie.

Designated among the “Top 3 Best Strip Clubs in Las Vegas” by Maxim and winning “Best of Las Vegas” awards in the “Best Bachelor Party” and “Best Gentlemen’s Club” categories in 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as “Best Club of the West” by the 2012 Exotic Dancer Awards, the 40,000+-square-foot Crazy Horse III features hundreds of gorgeous female entertainers, stages in every room, a main room framing an enormous dance platform and lush VIP rooms. Crazy Horse III recently introduced an innovative app with bottle service packages, table reservations, dancer profiles and the ability to book complimentary limo service and pay for accommodations prior to arriving at the club. Celebrities such as Carmen Electra, Snoop Dogg and Joanna Krupa have hosted or partied at Crazy Horse III, plus it has become the go-to late-night spot for DJs like Tiesto, Skrillex, Lil Jon and more. Complimentary limo transportation is available, pending scheduling, by calling 702-673-1700, as well as on the Crazy Horse III app. More information about Crazy Horse III is on the website at www.crazyhorse3.com, on Twitter and Instagram @CrazyHorse3LV and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CrazyHorse3LV. Crazy Horse III is located at 3525 W. Russell Rd., just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and a few blocks west of I-15