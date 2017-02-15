Future Closes Out Big Game Weekend at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

Exclusive resident artist, Future closed out an unforgettable Big Game Weekend at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas with a thrilling full-length concert performance presented by Drai’s LIVE. Revelers at the packed rooftop nightclub met the chart-topping rapper with thunderous cheers as he went in on a huge set of crowd favorites, including “Low Life,” “Where Ya At” and more. The “Wicked” rapper kept the party going late into the night while enjoying the sounds of DJ Franzen from his luxurious stageside booth. Several big names were spotted taking in the late-night show, including DJ and producer Alesso; actress Maia Mitchell; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Andre Smith, and cornerbacks Captain Munnerlyn and Xavier Rhodes; Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson; and Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones.

Future’s show served as the grand finale to an epic three-day lineup featuring full-length concert performances by fellow Drai’s LIVE resident artists Fabolous on Friday, and Big Sean, who took the stage at the official release party for his just-released album, I Decided, on Saturday. A one-of-a-kind experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length concerts by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography