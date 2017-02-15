Help of Southern Nevada Awarded 2016 Workforce Development Champion Awards By Workforce Connections

HELP of Southern Nevada received two awards from Workforce Connections including the 2016 Champion Award in the Organization Category and the 2016 Champion Award in the Individual Category, which was awarded to Denise Gee, chief executive workforce officer at the nonprofit.

The Champion Award is Workforce Connections’ highest and most prestigious honor and is awarded to those organizations or individuals who have clearly demonstrated their consistent outstanding skills, abilities and leadership contributions to the workforce development community.

HELP of Southern Nevada operates 10 departments, consists of 108 employees and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year. The services HELP provides assist low-income families, homeless teens and adults among other individuals, to become more self-sufficient through direct services, trainings and referrals. Programs available include Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Emergency Resources Services, Framing Hope Warehouse, Weatherization, Community Alternative Sentencing, Work Opportunities Readiness Center, Holiday Assistance, Homeless Outreach, Mobile Crisis Intervention Team and Behavioral Health Services. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702.369.4357 or visit www.helpsonv.org.

