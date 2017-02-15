South Point Arena & Equestrian Center Hosts “The Mane Event III” with Top Cutting Horses and Riders

The Mercuria NCHA World Series of Cutting takes over the South Point Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18

The South Point Arena & Equestrian Center will host “The Mane Event III,” a spectacular competition between some of the top Cutting horses and athletes in the United States, Feb. 15-19. Fans will witness this action-packed sport as riders and horses compete to direct their cow from rejoining its herd for the entire “run.”

The competition will include horses of all ages competing for cash and prizes every day. In addition, the Mercuria NCHA World Series of Cutting has been added to the exciting roster of events, which attracts some of the best horses and riders in the industry. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the Mercuria competition on Saturday evening (Feb. 18) where the winner will take home the $50,000 grand prize.

Cutting is based on traditional ranch work in which cowboys would separate or “cut” a cow from the herd. As the separated cow tries to rejoin its group, the each competitor works to keep their cow from rejoining the group. What distinguishes the cutting horse from other equine athletes is that it works on a loose rein, depends on “cow-sense” and athletic ability to do its job.

In addition to the main event, South Point will host a Western Gift Show on the arena concourse where fans can purchase Western style apparel, art, gifts and more. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information please visit South Point’s website.