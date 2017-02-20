Amber’s Umbrella, Details 2 Enjoy Among Artisans Participating in inaugural Queen Bee Market

Queen Bee Market has announced its full lineup of artisans for its inaugural Las Vegas shopping event at The Conference Center of Las Vegas on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. The popular urban-style market, a veritable “Esty come to life,” has also selected local nonprofit, The Shade Tree, as its community partner.

Co-owners of Queen Bee Market, sisters Kellie Dooley and Allison Gharst, meticulously selected 60 of the highest quality handmade vendors who have a strong online and social media presence to provide attendees with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Many of the crafters are located in Las Vegas, including: Amber’s Umbrella, a bazaar offering repurposed furniture, salvaged pieces and industrial chic décor and accessories; BB Frösch, a brand that produces all-natural chalk paint powder; and Happy Glamper Gals, which specializes in embellishing items ranging from vintage suitcases to rhinestone-encrusted flower crowns.

Other notable vendors include Details 2 Enjoy, a mother-daughter duo from Oregon who design handcrafted home furnishings and DIY pocket frames; Salty Bison, a family owned business specializing in hand painted wooden signs for every occasion and room of the house; and Phoenix-based Mama’s Cold Brew, which serves up organic, cold brew coffee complemented by signature creamers with flavors like vanilla sweet cream, mocha almond and salted caramel. The full list of participating vendors is available at www.queenbeemarket.com.

Queen Bee Market will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing shelter to women and children who are victims of domestic violence, as well as provide free admission to The Shade Tree clients and affiliates. The Shade Tree is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women, children and their animals affected by domestic violence in the Las Vegas Valley for over 27 years. As the only organization with an animal shelter on campus, named Noah’s Animal House, The Shade Tree brings families together with their pets and connects them with assistance and services. The Shade Tree is the largest shelter of its kind in Nevada and is the only 24-hour accessible shelter designed specifically to meet the needs of women and children in Southern Nevada. With 364 permanent beds, The Shade Tree provides over 100,000 nights of shelter each year. To remove any barrier that might prevent a woman from accessing necessary services for she and her children, 100 percent of our services are provided completely free of charge, regardless of the length of stay. To learn more about The Shade Tree, please visit www.theshadetree.org.

Tickets to Queen Bee Market are priced at $5 per person and will be available for purchase at the door. Children 12 years old and younger and military with ID receive free entry.

Queen Bee Market was originally founded in 2010 and then purchased in 2014 by Dooley and Gharst, who had become constants at the market through their company, Peabody & Sassafras. The “Queen Bees,” each mothers to three small children, have continued to grow Queen Bee Market, amassing a strong following of vendors and visitors throughout the country. Queen Bee Market has made charitable donations to Operation Smile, Children of the Nations, Ronald McDonald House of Southern California through its events. More information about Queen Bee Market is available at www.TheQueenBeeMarket.com and via email at info@thequeenbeemarket.com, as well as on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.